Minnesota woman injured by bear

FAIRVIEW TOWNSHIP, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports a woman received injuries to her shoulder, chest, and back in an encounter with a black bear last week.

Sheriff Bryan Welk reports that the 65-year-old woman from Minneapolis was attacked by a bear outside a cabin in Fairview Township, Minnesota.

The woman had let her dog outside around midnight on May 25, when she heard the dog having a confrontation with something.

She went outside to bring the dog in and encountered a black bear. The bear struck the woman in the chest and arm and knocked her to the ground, according to officials.

Family members were able to scare the bear from the victim and yard.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office reports that the victim was taken to a hospital in Brainerd to receive treatment for injuries to her shoulder, chest, and back area.

Safety instructions when encountering black bears

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Minnesota Department of Natural Resources gave the following advice for anyone who encounters a black bear:

• Watch from a safe distance or from inside to assess why it is there (for example, is there a food source like birdseed attracting it?).

• Wait and see if the bear leaves on its own. If the bear does not leave on its own but approaches (e.g., comes up on the deck or puts its paws on windows or doors), it’s time to try to scare it away: boldly shout, bang pots, slam doors, or throw something.

• If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and be ready to use it if the bear approaches you. Sometimes bears exhibit a quick burst of aggression to defend against a perceived threat. The closer you are to the bear when it becomes aware of your presence, the more likely it is to exhibit defensive behavior. This behavior is intended to intimidate and scare away the threat. It may pop its jaws, swat at the ground while blowing or snorting, and it may even bluff charge toward you. The bear is communicating to you that you are too close and it wants you to leave. This is not the time to argue with the bear.

• Try to appear non-threatening.

• Speak to the bear in a calm tone and slowly back away. Do not run.

• If you have bear spray, remove the safety, and point it toward the bear. Starting with a quick spray is OK, as that will not make the bear aggressive.

• If the bear retreats, leave the area immediately.

• Bear spray containing capsaicin (hot pepper liquid) is a good option to change the behavior of bold bears. It also gives you peace of mind and can prevent a bear from attacking. It is available at most outdoor stores or online sporting goods retailers.

