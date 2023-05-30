Nebraska Legislature advances Voter ID bill to final reading

Nebraska lawmakers have advanced Voter ID through a second-round vote.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska is one step closer to enacting Voter ID requirements.

LB514 passed as-is in its second-round debate in the Unicameral on Tuesday. State Sen. Julie Slama of Sterling had made several attempts to amend the bill, filed by State Sen. Tom Brewer of Gordon but was ultimately unsuccessful.

Nebraskans voted on the matter in last year’s election, passing the initiative to require a valid ID in order to cast a ballot despite concerns about how it might affect mail-in voting throughout the state, particularly in rural counties.

On Tuesday, the bill — previously AM1801, also referred to as the Evnen Amendment — passed 42-3 with four state senators not voting.

