News Anchor Larry Wentz Returns Home to KTIV News 4

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Vice President and General Manager Bridget Breen is thrilled to announce the return of esteemed news anchor Larry Wentz to the KTIV family.

Larry is a trusted face and voice in the Siouxland community.

Larry Wentz’s return marks a significant milestone for KTIV, as he brings with him a wealth of experience, knowledge, and a deep connection to the viewers. With his steadfast dedication to delivering accurate and compelling news, Wentz has consistently earned the respect and admiration of the community throughout his career.

“We are delighted to welcome Larry Wentz back to the KTIV family,” said Vice President and General Manager Bridget Breen. “Larry’s strong journalistic integrity, engaging storytelling, and his genuine commitment to the community make him an invaluable asset to our news team. Having Larry at KTIV will allow us to expand our current news programming. This is a very exciting time for us.”

Having previously served as a key member of the KTIV team from 1990-1998, Larry Wentz’s return represents a reunion of talents that have long been cherished by viewers. Wentz will be joining a team of tenured KTIV anchors and journalists including Morning Anchor Al Joens, Managing Editor/Evening Anchor Matt Breen, and Chief Meteorologist Ron Demers, all three he worked with during his time at KTIV in the 1990s. “I can’t wait to work with Larry again,” said Breen. “Larry was one of the first people I met when I came to KTIV in 1996, and he’s been a valued colleague and friend ever since.”

Larry’s unique ability to connect with the audience on a personal level has made him a household name in Siouxland, and his return is eagerly awaited by loyal KTIV viewers.

“I am thrilled to be returning to KTIV,” said Larry Wentz. “The Siouxland community holds a special place in my heart, and I look forward to once again serving as a trusted source of news and information for our viewers.”

Wentz’s exceptional career spans several years, during which he has garnered numerous accolades for his outstanding work in broadcast journalism. His return to KTIV is a testament to the station’s commitment to providing the community with the highest quality news coverage. Larry joins KTIV starting June 12th.

