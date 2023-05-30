Northwest Iowa pursuit reaches speeds of 110 mph

(MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
PETERSON, Iowa (KTIV) - An Iowa man has been arrested after a pursuit Sunday night in Clay County, Iowa.

The county sheriff’s office says 28-year-old Wesley Euchner of Holstein, Iowa faces multiple traffic violations, including speeding, failure to maintain control and failure to yield to an emergency vehicle.

Authorities say Sunday night a sheriff’s deputy tried to stop a vehicle going 69 mph in a 55 mph zone near Peterson. The driver, who authorities later identified as Euchner, did not stop for the deputy and began accelerating to speeds over 110 mph.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies lost sight of the vehicle as it entered the town of Peterson and decided to end the pursuit. Eventually, deputies located the vehicle and Euchner at Kirchner Park.

After Euchner was located, authorities say he was uncooperative with the investigation. It was also determined he was suspended from driving in Iowa.

The pursuit is still under investigation while Euchner is being held in the Clay County Jail. Authorities are investigating if Euchner was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol during the pursuit.

