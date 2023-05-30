Omaha teen amputee surprised with new blade for prosthetic leg

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Determined to become a varsity football player, 16-year-old Carter Geddings needs to be tough -- and so does his prosthetic lower left leg.

“Recently we’ve had a lot of problems with the other one, either the foot breaking or it not fitting right,” Geddings said.

But the aspiring quarterback is about to score a game-changer. A carbon-fiber flex blade donated to Carter by The Blade 5K nonprofit, the socket custom-fit at Hanger Clinic.

“And with it being carbon, it’s still strong enough to withstand that flexibility and not fracture,” said Patrick Allen, a prosthetist with Hanger Clinic. “That’s how you’re going to get that dynamic response and really get moving when you want to run.”

And Carter jumps at the chance to try it out. His confidence grows with every stride.

“Instead of coaches looking at me like, ‘You got one leg and you’re probably slower than the other QBs,’ I think it will give me the ability to even the odds and show them I still can run fast,” he said.

Carter’s parents feel anticipation without the worry of expense.

“I couldn’t imagine what this would cost out-of-pocket to pay for something like this,” said Crystal Andrews, Carter’s mother. “I’m just excited to get him out on the football field and see him move.”

So does the founder of the Blade 5K nonprofit that’s paying for Carter’s new prosthetic. An amputee himself, Nate Wigdahl knows its capabilities.

“The thing I really like about the blade is you get so much more of a rebound, especially on the toe,” Wigdahl said.

Carter believes this new technology will help him succeed on the football field in both high school and college, leading to his ultimate goal of becoming a football coach. Could you imagine his pregame speech about overcoming adversity?

“If you want to, you’ve got to punch through and get to a point where you can overcome whatever you’ve been through,” Geddings said.

Just like a football, Carter Geddings knows he needs determination on the inside -- and a team behind him.

Carter lost his lower left leg at the age of three after being run over by a lawnmower. The nonprofit helping him will have a fundraising 5K run on the College of Saint Mary’s campus July 8.

