Registration for ‘Education Savings Account’ opens on Wednesday

By KCRG Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On May 31st, 2023, parents and guardians will be able to apply for the state’s new ‘Students First Education Savings Account’ (ESA).

The Students First Act was signed into law earlier this year. It provides state funding for eligible students who attend accredited nonpublic schools starting next school year. Parents could use the money for things like tuition, textbooks, and tutoring.

The ESA application period for the 2023-2024 school year will open on Wednesday, May 31, at 8:00 a.m. Applications will be accepted through Friday, June 30, 2023. A link to the online application will be provided on the Department of Education’s ESA webpage.

Gov. Reynolds has previously announced a series of informational webinars to assist parents and guardians who plan to apply for the ESAs. There are two that parents can still register for:

