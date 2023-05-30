Rib Fest returning to Sioux City

By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Rib Fest is coming back to Siouxland this summer.

In Sioux City, Camp High Hopes announced that Rib Fest will be coming back to Battery Park.

The event is set for June 24. You can enjoy live entertainment, a public tasting and a bit of barbecue from 12-3 p.m. that day.

Tickets can be preordered online or purchased at the gate.

Executive Director Sarah Morgan says that this event is essential to fundraising for Camp High Hopes.

“Every dollar that we raise can go right back into Camp High Hopes to provide those awesome experiences for people with disabilities,” said Morgan. “So with out that 100% donation from Tyson we wouldn’t be able to raise as much money as we do for people with disabilities.”

Camp High Hopes is a place where children, teens and adults with disabilites, special needs and chronic illnesses can experience recreational activities.

