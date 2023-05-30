Warm conditions with storm chances to continue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City hit the 90-degree mark for the second straight day as a persistently warm weather pattern will stay with us this week and that will give us chances of thunderstorms.

Some isolated thunderstorms will be possible into Tuesday night and there will be a chance of some of these cells trying to produce hail with a marginal risk of severe weather over all of Siouxland as lows settle into the low 60s.

Wednesday will likely start off dry for most of us, but by the afternoon a chance of thunderstorms will get going again and highs will be warm once again getting into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

This active weather pattern will continue Thursday and Friday as well with chances of thunderstorms both days with highs not changing much meaning we’ll be staying in the upper 80s to around 90 with overnight lows mostly in the low to mid 60s.

Will anything change as we go through the weekend?

I’ll be taking a look at that 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

