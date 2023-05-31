Al Pacino, 83, and Noor Alfallah, 29, are expecting a baby

Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.
Actor Al Pacino appears onstage at the 92nd Street Y on Wednesday, April 19, 2023, in New York.(Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Al Pacino, 83, and 29-year-old Noor Alfallah are expecting a baby, the actor’s representative confirmed Wednesday.

Pacino’s publicist, Stan Rosenfield, verified the news first published by TMZ, but said there would be no statement at this time. The baby would be Pacino’s fourth child. He has a 33-year-old daughter, Julie Marie, with acting coach Jan Tarrant and 22-year-old twins Anton and Olivia with actor Beverly D’Angelo.

Pacino and Alfallah reportedly began dating last year. She describes herself as a “raconteur” on her Instagram page and her IMDB page notes that she’s a producer on two movies currently in post-production, including the Pacino-starrer “Billy Knight.”

Pacino’s baby news follows close on the heels of longtime friend and collaborator Robert De Niro’s own. A representative for the 79-year-old actor confirmed earlier this month that De Niro had become a father for the seventh time, but few other details — including the identity of the mother — were released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Wentz
News Anchor Larry Wentz Returns Home to KTIV News 4
Police lights generic
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska
Northwest Iowa pursuit reaches speeds of 110 mph
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Mike Lutt is opening several "glamping" tents on the site of an old Boy Scout ranch.
Siouxland family brings long closed Boy Scout Camp back to life

Latest News

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier gets extraordinary tip from customer
Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson stands during...
Jury selection begins in trial of former deputy accused of failing to confront Parkland shooter
In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, a Chinese J-16 fighter flys aggressively...
China responds to US complaint over plane intercept with demand for end to surveillance flights
Sarah Perkins holds her 1-year-old son, Cal Sabey, at a relative's home in Centennial, Colo.,...
When should children be removed from their homes? A federal lawsuit raises thorny questions.
Bees safely removed from 7-11 gas station
Colony of bees safely removed from gas station