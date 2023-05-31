Around Siouxland: FlyWheel Supply Power of the Past Show and Swap Meet

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s nearly time for the 4th annual FlyWheel Supply Power of the Past Show and Swap Meet.

The event will have vendor spots, camping, factory tours, exhibits, a tractor and equipment parade, a car show and bounce houses for kids.

Power of the Past Show and Swap Meet is scheduled for June 2-4 in Craig, Iowa.

For more information, visit their website here.

