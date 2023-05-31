Around Siouxland: FlyWheel Supply Power of the Past Show and Swap Meet

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s nearly time for the 4th annual FlyWheel Supply Power of the Past Show and Swap Meet.

The event will have vendor spots, camping, factory tours, exhibits, a tractor and equipment parade, a car show and bounce houses for kids.

Power of the Past Show and Swap Meet is scheduled for June 2-4 in Craig, Iowa.

For more information, visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Wentz
News Anchor Larry Wentz Returns Home to KTIV News 4
Police lights generic
Man dies after tractor tire explosion in northeast Nebraska
Northwest Iowa pursuit reaches speeds of 110 mph
Emergency crews are on the scene of what appears to be a partial building collapse in downtown...
Iowa apartment collapse leaves residents missing, rubble too dangerous to search
Mike Lutt is opening several "glamping" tents on the site of an old Boy Scout ranch.
Siouxland family brings long closed Boy Scout Camp back to life

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Bishop Heelan High School ESA kick off event
Around Siouxland: Bishop Heelan High School’s ESA kick off event
Around Siouxland: Pride Festival
Around Siouxland: Pride Festival
Around Siouxland: The Siouxland Food Festival
Around Siouxland: The Siouxland Food Festival
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Asian Festival
Around Siouxland: Siouxland Asian Festival