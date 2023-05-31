Aurelia Volunteer Fire Rescue planning to build new department building

AURELIA, Iowa (KTIV) - The volunteer fire department in Aurelia, Iowa has been in its current building since the 1980s, but in the decades since, they’ve outgrown the facility. They’ve already received funding from the city and local businesses to help cover a move, and they’re chipping in $100,000 of their own money for the project too.

Now, they’re asking for the community’s help to cover the remaining amount.

“It was a want 25 years ago,” said Jim Bezoni, 2nd Assistant Chief & Safety Officer for Aurelia Volunteer Fire Rescue. “Right now, we’re at a critical need.”

Space is hard to come by at the Aurelia volunteer fire department. The 4-bay building can fit all five of the station’s trucks, but just barely.

“It’s bumper to bumper, wall to wall,” said Bezoni. “And to maneuver through the station, we have to either, lift our big bay doors to get around the trucks or go over the trucks.”

This has presented the station with a handful of issues, including increasing response time, and making training more difficult, especially when it can’t be done outside.

“If we want to do some training in the wintertime, we’d have to pull some equipment out,” said Dustin Wieland, a firefighter for Aurelia Volunteer Fire Rescue. “And if we wanted to keep doors shut and keep things tight, we’d just have to skinny in front of the trucks and behind it because we’ve got power washers and et cetera. Drying hose can be another challenge too. Just training in general can be tough in the wintertime.”

Due to space and building height restrictions, expanding the current facility wouldn’t be possible. Fortunately, the department noticed a solution right across the street. They got permission from the city to use empty property across from the current building as the site for the new department’s headquarters. The new building will give the department easier access to Highway 7, a critical road for accessing the 100 square miles they serve. It’ll also be much larger and deeper with a conference room, men’s and women’s bathrooms, shower rooms, and six bays instead of four.

“That sixth bay will be a designated area for growth and obviously some training if we need it,” said Wieland. “It’ll be deep enough and set back far enough that hopefully we can pull out on the apron and be able to clean these trucks and have them pulled out and ready for the next responders to come.”

Additionally, the move will allow the town’s municipal electric department to move into the current fire building and consolidate all its services into one location.

The department is kicking off the fundraising process for the remaining $800,000 needed for the project now by putting flyers at city hall and beginning the creation of a GoFundMe. They hope the community’s generosity will help them move into their new facility by the end of 2024.

To stay updated on how you can contribute to the project, be sure to stay tuned to Aurelia Volunteer Fire Rescue’s Facebook page.

