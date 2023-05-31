Bishop Heelan and Spencer girls return to state soccer for fifth-straight appearance

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - More Iowa state soccer action was underway on Wednesday, and this time the girls are jumping into action. Both Bishop Heelan and Spencer are back at state for the fifth-straight time.

It was a big opportunity for the Heelan ladies as they would have a rematch of last season’s Class 1A quarterfinal. Heelan fell to Nevada 1-0 in that one, but they’re looking to write a new narrative.

Bishop Heelan would get to work early as Trelyn White fires off a pass to center. The Cubs go to clear it but the kick bounces off of Jada Newberg and she stays with it with a wide open net as she fires off the header for the goal. Just like that Heelan takes the 1-0 lead.

Trelyn White was all over the ball getting several solid looks in both halves, but this game would stay as is as Bishop Heelan holds on for the 1-0 lead to advance to the semifinal.

“We were really motivated. We’ve been working all year. Last year we ended in the first round and that was not what we wanted to do. So we’ve just been working, like practice we’ve been doing situations, we’ve just been working really hard,” said Jada Newberg, Bishop Heelan senior.

Heelan is set to face Davenport Assumption in the semifinal on Friday at 10:15 a.m.

Over in Class 2A, the #6 Spencer Tigers face #3 North Scott.

It would be North Scott lighting it up first in this game as Reese Hilsenbeck boots one off at the angle for the 1-0 Lancers lead.

Spencer would get quite the look a little later on as Aliza Edwards fires a shot from the distance but it hits the cross bar and is cleared by the Lancers. Edwards is right there again for the second chance but it was scooped up for the save.

North Scott would score in the second half on a penalty kick, and add another goal from Hilsenbeck to go on to take the 3-0 win to end Spencer’s run.

“They gave it everything. We were down 3-0 and they gave everything they had for the last three, four minutes. So just keep your heads up, and carry the experience,” said John Hansel, Spencer head coach.

The Tigers end their season at 15-4 overall, also with the state’s leading scorer in sophomore Addison Hoben who scored 64 goals this season.

