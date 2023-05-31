Grillin’ with News 4: Cajun Pork Chops with Jalapeno Butter
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 6:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Summer’s here, so it is time again for “Grillin’ with News 4.″
Starting off the 2023 grilling season is a recipe for Cajun Pork Chops with Jalapeno Butter.
|Prep Time
|Cook Time
|Serving Size
|15 Minutes
|20 Minutes
|4
Ingredients
- 4 Prarie Fresh pork chops, 1.5″ - 2″ thick
- 3 tablespoons Cajun seasoning
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
- Jalapeno Butter
- 1 stick butter, salted
- 1 lemon, juiced
- 1 tablespoon garlic, minced
- 1 large jalapeno, stemmed, seeded and deveined
Directions
- In a small bowl, add all ingredients for jalapeno butter and mix well. Place ingredients on a 10″ x 12″ piece of parchment or wax paper and tightly roll into a log shape. Place jalapeno butter in the fridge for 30 minutes before use.
- If you need it quicker, put it in a freezer for at least 15 minutes.
- Set up the grill for a two-zone fire, with one side medium hot.
- Mix Cajun seasoning and olive oil in a small bowl to form a paste. Apply liberally to all sides of the pork chops.
- Oil grates and place pork chops on the hot side of the grill. Cook for 4 minutes and turn 45 degrees. Cook for 4 more minutes and flip over. Allow to cook for 6-8 minutes or until internal temperature is 145 F. Move to the cool side if the grill is too hot.
- Remove pork chops to a plate to rest, and lightly cover with foil.
- Take jalapeno butter from the fridge, unwrap and cut a 1/4″ medallion for each pork chop.
- Plate pork chop and top it with butter medallion and serve
Chef’s Note: Purchase a boneless loin and cut the chops from the center to make center-cut boneless chops.
