Healthbeat 4: May is Older Americans Month

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - May is Older Americans Month. It promotes healthy habits for senior citizens while combatting aging stereotypes.

The retirement years are meant to be enjoyed. That is why it is important to take steps to ensure your health is in good shape.

“With the aging population, we see a lot of COPD, chronic kidney disease. The older people get, they’re at risk for falling and severe injuries. A lot of time with those injuries they have a hard time recuperating,” said Siouxland PACE Nurse Practitioner Peggy Deboer.

Nurse practitioner Peggy Deboer recommends focusing on your diet as you age. Dehydration and poor nutrition can exacerbate chronic conditions.

Deboer also recommends staying active -- but that doesn’t mean running a 5K.

“With the era of exercise, people tend to push themselves too hard. Then when they age, you get the shoulders, the knees, the joints. We really focus on soft exercises. chair yoga, keeping daily exercise because when you stop doing that then those joints start to freeze up,” said Deboer.

The Administration for Community Living wants older Americans to combat stereotypes associated with aging. So, stay social -- join a senior community center or volunteer. That, in hand, will form relationships and benefit emotional health. Embrace the opportunity to change -- maybe find a new passion or hobby. Finally, explore the reward of growing older -- with age comes wisdom. Read a new book or try a podcast to progress your learning.

