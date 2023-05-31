Hit and miss thunderstorm chances to continue for a few more days

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track
By Ron Demers
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 3:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some thunderstorms formed over central Siouxland Wednesday afternoon giving parts of the area some of the much-needed rain that has not been coming as of late.

There will continue to be some storm chances in our forecast.

The chances of storms will decrease tonight but an isolated chance can’t be ruled out still with lows in the mid 60s.

Thursday is looking partly cloudy with a slight chance of seeing isolated thunderstorms with the chances of rain getting better later in the day with high in the upper 80s.

Friday will give us yet another chance of some thunderstorms with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

The weekend will continue to give us chances of thunderstorms although the chances will likely be better on Saturday versus Sunday.

Highs over the weekend will continue to be well above average in the upper 80s.

Will the weather remain active next week as well?

I’ll be taking a look at that 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

