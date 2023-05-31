‘I really wanted to do something more for the team’ - Northwestern’s Kameryn Etherington steps up for a big year on the diamond

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - It was a record-breaking season for the Northwestern softball team as they made their way to the NAIA National Tournament, and posted a program best 47 wins.

Many players rose to the occasion, including one who really stepped up as both a pitcher, and top hitter.

“We’re glad she’s in the circle. We’re glad if she’s in the outfield, or at a corner, in the infield or batting. She’s a powerful woman, and we’re glad she’s on her side,” said Shane Bouman, Northwestern Softball head coach.

Whether in the circle, or at the plate, Northwestern softball’s Kameryn Etherington rose to the occasion. She entered the season wanting to build upon last year’s success and did just that pitching 191.2 innings also driving in 50 RBIs.

“Kam is a very stoic competitor. You know that sometimes you don’t get much from her when you ask questions early. But it’s been really cool because this last year, she has really opened up,” said Bouman.

This season, Kameryn Etherington stepped up as a big contributor in the lineup launching nine home runs, including three grand slams. Her mindset was wanting to help her team any way she could.

“I found a way because I really wanted to do something more for the team, even though I am doing something. But if I can contribute more, like I would want to,” said Kameryn Etherington, Northwestern softball junior.

And near the end of the season, she delivered big time belting off a home run in four straight games.

“It was really fun. I did not expect that to happen. I’m like, okay, and I think two of them I had like a full count. So I was like, ‘Okay, I just need to make contact. That’s all I need to do.’ And then it ends up going over the fence. So I’m like, wow, kind of crazy,” said Etherington.

“She’s put in a lot of work the last year in here, hitting, and you can see that she’s an unbelievable athlete. She could’ve probably played a number of sports in college, but she’s really focused in on softball, and you know, it’s paying off,” said Bouman.

A nightmare for opposing pitchers, but also a force in the circle herself.

Etherington currently ranks second for all-time career strikeouts with 470. Her 181 strikeouts this season helped the Red Raiders pitching staff set the program record for single-season strikeouts with 326 this season.

“I think of myself as, ‘Oh, they’re either going to pop it up or like ground out.’ And apparently this year, I’ve gotten more strikeouts than what I thought. So it just kind of comes,” said Etherington.

It was a record-breaking season for the Red Raiders with the most wins in program history at 47. Etherington says that stemmed from the motivation this team had to work hard for each other.

“My teammates... Just seeing the smiles on their face when I do something good makes me feel good. And constantly doing that for my teammates makes them feel good. So just keep doing that, it’s great,” said Etherington.

Kameryn Etherington celebrates with teammates after getting a strikeout to end the inning. (KTIV)

