LIVE AT 9AM: Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis holds event in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is campaigning across Iowa this week, and Wednesday morning he is speaking in Sioux City.

DeSantis received an energetic welcome Tuesday in central Iowa where he held his first Iowa event as a 2024 presidential candidate. More than 500 people filled the Eternity Church auditorium in Clive. During his speech, he spoke about Disney and book bans in Florida schools.

Wednesday morning, he’ll be speaking at Port Neal. Doors opened at 8 a.m. with the event itself starting at 9 a.m. Once the event starts, it’ll be streamed inside this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

