LIVE AT 9AM: Presidential Candidate Ron DeSantis holds event in Sioux City

Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets audience members during a...
Republican presidential candidate Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis greets audience members during a campaign event, Tuesday, May 30, 2023, in Clive, Iowa. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)(Charlie Neibergall | AP)
By KTIV Staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:32 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is campaigning across Iowa this week, and Wednesday morning he is speaking in Sioux City.

DeSantis received an energetic welcome Tuesday in central Iowa where he held his first Iowa event as a 2024 presidential candidate. More than 500 people filled the Eternity Church auditorium in Clive. During his speech, he spoke about Disney and book bans in Florida schools.

Wednesday morning, he’ll be speaking at Port Neal. Doors opened at 8 a.m. with the event itself starting at 9 a.m. Once the event starts, it’ll be streamed inside this article and on KTIV’s Facebook page.

