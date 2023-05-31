Scattered thunderstorms are in the forecast this afternoon.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. We are seeing some isolated rain showers this morning in northern Siouxland, with temperatures in the 60s and wind out of the southeast up to 15 miles per hour.

Today we are forecasting partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s here in Siouxland, as the wind will continue to be out of the southeast at up to 15 miles per hour. Then this afternoon, we will see scattered to isolated showers and thunderstorms developing. Nothing severe is expected, but we could see some gusty winds and small hail. Not everyone will see rain today.

Tonight’s rain chances will be slim, but the chance is still there. Parts of Siouxland could see a shower or two. Lows will be above average, sitting in the mid-60s, with wind still out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday will be similar to what we have been seeing this week. The only difference is that we could see some rain in the early morning hours. Then highs will be above average, getting into the upper 80s and low 90s.

The rest of the work week will be warm, with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s and afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

