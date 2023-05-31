From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s not every day that a childhood dream of being on the big stage becomes a reality. But from the halls of Bishop Heelan High School here in Sioux City to arenas across the country, Max Miller was able to make that dream come true.

From the age of one, Max Miller knew he wanted to play the drums. What he did not expect was this childhood dream to become a reality.

“It was always at least my plan to be playing...like I still don’t have a backup plan so I don’t really have a choice,” said Miller.

Miller got his start with a local band 35th and Taylor playing at different venues throughout Sioux City. The band even got an opportunity to open up for Bon Jovi.

From the band shell of Grandview Park in Sioux City to some of the biggest stages across the country, Miller’s rise to stardom would only continue. Miller would eventually pack his bags and head for Nashville to go into country music. One fateful night he met the bassist for Bailey Zimmerman, and a month and half later Miller was touring the country with the band.

“We’re just so lucky to be where we are, and it’s my story too, because my story is unheard of in Nashville that stuff doesn’t happen. I hit the lottery basically.” said Miller.

With Miller’s dream a reality, his passion for music ultimately drove his dream.

“When you’re young and you’re figuring everything out you get frustrated at least I did, but I would always get frustrated and do it like 15 more times to try getting it to work. Younger guys just keep going, don’t give up because it’s really easy to just give up.”

The band is currently an opener for Morgan Wallen’s tour.

Miller wants to bring the band to Battery Park to perform in front of his family and friends. The band recently released their first studio album “Religiously” this May.

