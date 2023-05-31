Sioux City Police Department’s ‘Youth Academy’ continues to reach Siouxland students

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Some Siouxland students are diving into the world of law enforcement over the next month by getting a behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to be a police officer. After every school year, the Sioux City Police Department holds its ‘Youth Academy.’ Twenty middle school and high schooler students are able to be a part of the program and learn what it takes to serve and protect.

Tuesday was their first night and it started with introductions. The students were given a tour of the department and the night ended with the department’s Alcohol Safety Action Program where students tested out impaired demonstration goggles.

The academy is a way for the department not only to recruit students but also to build relationships.

“My favorite part is just meeting the kids and just having laughs with them as they go through and they are trying to drive a squad car when we put them through our obstacle courses and they are trying to decide at the last minute whether or not to go left or to go right,” said Officer Valerie Rose. “It’s just those bonds that we form and those lifelong friendships that we form during this.”

Over the next 5 weeks, students will experience K-9 and SWAT demonstrations, learn and practice defensive driving, see what it’s like to conduct a Traffic Stop and much more.

One student says they are excited to see what’s in store.

“Seeing how things work behind the scenes. For example, how a dispatch center would work and how the police have to respond to radio frequencies. How bad a crime would be and how many officers they would need to send,” said high school Sophomore, Jacob Boden.

The academy is completely full this year with a total of 21 students. To participate, the students had to pre-register for the program.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.