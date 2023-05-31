Siouxland school officials react to Nebraska’s new ‘school choice’ law

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - A new law in Nebraska, signed just Wednesday, will allow residents to get some money back on their taxes if they donate to private schools.

The law, known as the Opportunity Scholarships Act, allows those who donate to accredited private schools to receive a 50% tax credit up to $100,000.

That’s according to the Nebraska Catholic Conference. In other words, if a Nebraska resident donates $5,000 to a private school, they’d receive $2,500 back from the state come tax time. Donate $200,000 and receive a maximum of $100,000 back.

The law is meant to spur scholarships for students who otherwise couldn’t attend private schools. The Nebraska Catholic Conference says the state will take that pool of donated money, up to 25 million in tax credits, and use it for scholarships.

”Whatever your state liability is, you could erase half of it up to $100,000. Because instead of giving your money to the state, you’re giving that money to a scholarship granting organization (a private school) to help kids,” said Jeremy Ekeler, the associate director of education policy for the Nebraska Catholic Conference.

South Sioux City Superintendent Todd Strom worries Nebraska’s new school choice bill will harm public schools. He argues an increase in dollars to private schools could lead to a decrease in the amount of money available to public schools.

“It will provide a tax incentive and take away tax money from public schools to help those families send their kids to private schools,” said Strom.

St. Michael’s Catholic School welcomes the new law with open arms. The principal wants to dispel the rumor that it’s only rich, elite kids who attend the school. Of the student body population, she says 65% qualify for free or reduced lunch.

“We have a lot of very low-income students here. And the only way they can make things possible is through scholarships,” said Sandy Williams, the school principal.

The funds residents donate will be put into a pool. Families that meet certain income requirements can apply for a scholarship using money from the pool. Williams hopes her school can expand its enrollment through the scholarships, pushing enrollment from next year’s 193 to a maximum of 230 students.

“I guess one other big misunderstanding is, this does not affect the public school system’s funding in any way, shape, or form. These tax credit dollars would be going to wherever the people choose to send them,” said Williams.

Strom, the public school superintendent, disagrees.

“I feel that the parochial schools and private schools already have an unfair advantage. They don’t have a level of accountability the public schools do to the State Department of Education,” he said.

The Nebraska Catholic Conference says the state will need to finalize regulations before the scholarships and tax credits will be available. The group says the goal is to have the program up and running by the 2024-2025 school year.

