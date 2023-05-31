Rollover slows down traffic on I-29 northbound for over 30 minutes

Traffic was affected Thursday afternoon by a vehicle rollover on I-29 northbound.
Traffic was affected Thursday afternoon by a vehicle rollover on I-29 northbound.(Iowa 511)
By Dean Welte
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The northbound lanes of I-29 have been cleared after a rollover accident slowed down traffic for about half an hour.

As of 5 p.m., the vehicle that rolled over on I-29 northbound has been cleared and traffic has returned to normal. It took crews about 30 minutes to deal with the accident.

No word on what caused the accident and if anyone was hurt.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A rollover on Interstate 29 northbound is partially blocking traffic.

A little before 4:30 p.m. Thursday a vehicle rolled over on I-29 near Exit 147A, just before the railroad bridge. This has slowed traffic in the northbound lanes as police and firefighters work to clear the accident.

An Iowa 511 camera shows police directing traffic at this time. Multiple fire truck crews can be seen at the rollover as well.

No word yet on any injuries or what caused the accident.

