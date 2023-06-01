Documents: Dakota Dunes suspect to face first-degree murder and child abuse charges

ELK POINT, S.D. (KTIV) - The official indictment for a man accused of killing a woman in Southeast South Dakota has been filed.

According to court documents, when 38-year-old Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is brought back to Union County, South Dakota he will face three charges: first-degree murder, contributing to the neglect of a child and contributing to the abuse of a child.

Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing Jordan “Jordy” Beardshear back on April 25 at her Dakota Dunes apartment. Law enforcement found Beardshear’s body the following day, April 26, with “significant injuries,” including stab wounds.

After acquiring cell phone data and several witness statements, law enforcement determined Castellanos-Rosales was in the area of Beardshear’s apartment on the night she died. Some witnesses stated Beardshear was waiting for Castellanos-Rosales to pick up her son on the night of April 25. Authorities have confirmed Beardshear and Castellanos-Rosales have a child together and that the two of them were in a “significant romantic relationship” for the last 12 months.

On April 27, an arrest warrant was issued for Castellanos-Rosales on the charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder. The second-degree murder charge has been dropped since then.

Over two weeks after Beardshear’s body was found, Castellanos-Rosales was apprehended in Mexico on May 12. That same day he was expelled from the country and turned over to the U.S. Marshals at Laredo, Texas.

He was held in a Texas jail for several weeks and is now being transported back to South Dakota as of May 31. Union County Sheriff Dan Limoges says Castellanos-Rosales will not arrive in South Dakota until next week.

