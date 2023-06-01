The Food Bank of Siouxland holds mobile pantry for locations in need

By Joe McMahan
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City holds a big event donating food to those in need.

It’s a mobile food pantry event from bread to canned food, the pantry is stocked with items families can use each and every single day. Church leaders say it’s a mission where volunteers are always needed.

“You know we keep getting the people coming in and getting everything given to the people that’s great. So, I can always use help, people help unloading the carts and stuff.” said the Head of Food Bank First Lutheran Church Clinton Barns.

The church holds this event on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. for anyone who is in need. Click here to learn more about this program and others the Food Bank of Siouxland puts on.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Wentz
News Anchor Larry Wentz Returns Home to KTIV News 4
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
Traffic was affected Thursday afternoon by a vehicle rollover on I-29 northbound.
Rollover slows down traffic on I-29 northbound for over 30 minutes
Northwest Iowa pursuit reaches speeds of 110 mph

Latest News

Documents: Dakota Dunes suspect to face first-degree murder and child abuse charges
Man accused of Sgt Bluff murder returned to Woodbury County
Work continues on Chris Larsen Park; expected to look good for RAGBRAI
Volunteers from the Home Depot and the community gathered at large to construct the project on...
Small town, big renovations: Oto, IA revitalizing through its park
The Food Bank of Siouxland holds mobile pantry for locations in need