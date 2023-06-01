The Food Bank of Siouxland holds mobile pantry for locations in need

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - The First Lutheran Church in South Sioux City holds a big event donating food to those in need.

It’s a mobile food pantry event from bread to canned food, the pantry is stocked with items families can use each and every single day. Church leaders say it’s a mission where volunteers are always needed.

“You know we keep getting the people coming in and getting everything given to the people that’s great. So, I can always use help, people help unloading the carts and stuff.” said the Head of Food Bank First Lutheran Church Clinton Barns.

The church holds this event on the first and third Thursday of the month from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. for anyone who is in need. Click here to learn more about this program and others the Food Bank of Siouxland puts on.

