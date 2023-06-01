Full lineup for Sioux City RAGBRAI concerts announced

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 50th RAGBRAI is just over a month away and Sioux City’s got its concert line-up ready go to for the big event.

On Thursday, Sioux City officials announced the full line-up of free concerts it’ll hold on Saturday, July 22. The concerts go through Saturday and will take place in the Tyson Events Center/Long Lines Family Rec Center parking lot. The full list can be seen below:

Joe Donnelly from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. A frequent Sioux City performer based out of the Omaha area, Joe Donnelly is an acoustic artist who previously was the lead singer for Gallivant Omaha, which was recognized as a top local band in the area.

GhostCat from 4 to 6 p.m. An alternative/indie rock band from Sioux City, GhostCat frequently performs at The Marquee on 4th Street and has an impressive catalog of original songs.

Flashback from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Flashback is a power rock/pop band covering an eclectic mix of high-energy music from the 70s, 80s, 90s and from today.

Spin Doctors will headline the event from 9 to 10:30 p.m. A veteran American rock band best known for its 1993 national top hit “Two Princes” which rose to #4 on the Top 100 singles chart and helped propel the band to multi-platinum success. The band’s music is known for its catchy melodies, upbeat rhythms, and witty lyrics with blends of rock, funk, and blues. With its lineup of lead vocalist Chris Barron, guitarist Eric Schenkman, bassist Mark White, and drummer Aaron Comes, Spin Doctors continue to play shows across the United States and around the world.



Sioux City has been the starting point for RAGBRAI seven times since 1973. In fact, the city was the first starting point ever for RAGBRAI.

The event itself starts July 22, with bicyclists leaving Sioux City on July 23 to head to Storm Lake. From there, riders make their way across the state to Davenport. A full look at this year’s ride can be seen here.

Sioux City officials expect this year’s RAGBRAI will bring in 50,000 visitors.

