Global Foods Processing in Sioux City laying off over 90 workers

Global Foods Processing in Sioux City.
Global Foods Processing in Sioux City.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A ham deboning plant in Sioux City is expected to lay off 90 employees by the end of June.

According to a notice from the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, 92 employees are being laid off at Global Foods Processing. The WARN notice, which was listed as a closing notice, says the layoff date is set for June 30. The notice was issued on May 30.

The plant, located at 1826 Chicago Avenue, has been in Sioux City for decades. Back in 2012, Global Food Processing attempted to build a new 82,000 sq ft facility on the land that once housed the old John Morrell processing plant. But despite much effort from Global Foods and the City of Sioux City, the plans fell through and the new facility never came to be.

KTIV has reached out to Global Foods Processing for comment, we are still waiting for a reply.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Wentz
News Anchor Larry Wentz Returns Home to KTIV News 4
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
Traffic was affected Thursday afternoon by a vehicle rollover on I-29 northbound.
Rollover slows down traffic on I-29 northbound for over 30 minutes
Northwest Iowa pursuit reaches speeds of 110 mph

Latest News

A cart full of food and drinks given by the food bank to people in need.
The Food Bank of Siouxland holds mobile pantry for locations in need
A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym
Long Lines Climbing Gym in Sioux City closing its doors at the end of June
Crews work on the new water fountain at Chris Larsen Park.
Work continues on Chris Larsen Park; expected to look good for RAGBRAI
Alfredo Castellanos-Rosales is accused of killing a woman at a Dakota Dunes, South Dakota...
Documents: Dakota Dunes suspect to face first-degree murder and child abuse charges