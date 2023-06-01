Global Foods Processing in Sioux City laying off over 90 workers

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A ham deboning plant in Sioux City is expected to lay off 90 employees by the end of June.

According to a notice from the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Notification Act, also known as WARN, 92 employees are being laid off at Global Foods Processing. The WARN notice, which was listed as a closing notice, says the layoff date is set for June 30. The notice was issued on May 30.

The plant, located at 1826 Chicago Avenue, has been in Sioux City for decades. Back in 2012, Global Food Processing attempted to build a new 82,000 sq ft facility on the land that once housed the old John Morrell processing plant. But despite much effort from Global Foods and the City of Sioux City, the plans fell through and the new facility never came to be.

KTIV has reached out to Global Foods Processing for comment, we are still waiting for a reply.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.