Long Lines Climbing Gym in Sioux City closing its doors at the end of June

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -A Sioux City business is closing up shop.

Long Lines Climbing inside the Long Lines Family Recreation Center is losing city funding and will close on June 30.

The loss of funding comes as Whitewater and the city of Sioux City couldn’t come to an agreement on a contract extension.

Whitewater, based out of North Carolina, was hired in 2022 to manage Long Lines Family Recreation Center.

The gym itself had been open and operating since the mid-2000s according to Alex Erwin the current manager. Erwin said it’s sad to see the facility close, but he’s grateful for the time they committed to the community.

”Last June until now, they have grown monumentally like as climbers and as people and a group of people, it’s really beautiful to see people come together and encourage each other and just have a good time, so thank you to everyone who’s supported and been a part of it. It’s been a really good year,” said Erwin.

In their final month, they will host a climbing competition and a week of climbing camps.

Erwin said they are trying to keep the rock climbing business going in a different capacity without city funding, but it’s too early in the process to confirm if or when that will happen.

The city of Sioux City released a statement. Part of the statement can be seen below.

“Based on the terms of the agreement, the city agreed to compensate Whitewater an annual payment of $100,000 plus all revenue for management of the climbing wall beginning July 1, 2022, ending June 30, 2023. It was the desire of the city that over time the payment amount would be reduced. However, current operations did not support a reduction in financial support to Whitewater. Due to this financial impact, the city has determined it would be best to utilize the allocated funding, as well as offer services for the climbing wall, in a different way,” a quote from a press release from the city of Sioux City.

