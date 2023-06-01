Man accused of Sgt Bluff murder returned to Woodbury County

By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The man being charged for a fatal shooting in Sgt. Bluff, Iowa has been brought back to Woodbury County months later.

The Woodbury County Sheriff’s Office says 43-year-old Raymond Rogers was extradited from Douglas County, Nebraska on Thursday, June 1, and was booked into the Woodbury County Jail. His charges are first-degree murder, attempted murder and violation of the no-contact protection order.

These charges stem from a shooting that happened on Feb. 24, 2023, at a Sgt Bluff residence that left two people injured and another dead. Authorities say 50-year-old Gerele Jones from Sgt. Bluff was killed in the shooting, while Ashley Rogers, also of Sgt. Bluff, was injured and had to recover at a hospital. Ashley Rogers and Raymond Rogers were “estranged spouses,” according to authorities.

Raymond Rogers was also found injured when authorities arrived at the residence. Authorities previously reported that Raymond Rogers had what looked like a self-inflicted gunshot wound and had to be sent to an Omaha hospital to be treated.

On the night of the shooting, authorities say they also found a 12-year-old boy at the residence. Authorities say he was the child of Jones and was the one who called 911 after the shooting.

Raymond Rogers does not yet have a court date set and is currently in the Woodbury County Jail on a $2 million bond.

