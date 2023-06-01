More storm chances before a weather pattern change

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another above average temperature day across the region with quite a few clouds building as parts of Siouxland saw a couple of isolated thunderstorms.

There will continue to be a chance of a few thunderstorms this evening into early tonight before most of those dissipate leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be pretty similar to what we’ve seen over the past couple of days meaning highs heading into the mid 80s with clouds building and a chance of some scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

The pattern doesn’t change much for Saturday either with yet another chance of thunderstorms across the region with highs in the upper 80s.

The chance of rain doesn’t look quite as great on Sunday although there will still be a chance of a few rain showers with highs looking pretty warm as get up to about 90 degrees.

The weather pattern looks to quiet down a bit next week although a couple thunderstorm chances could still be with us.

