More storm chances before a weather pattern change

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was another above average temperature day across the region with quite a few clouds building as parts of Siouxland saw a couple of isolated thunderstorms.

There will continue to be a chance of a few thunderstorms this evening into early tonight before most of those dissipate leaving us with a partly cloudy sky and lows in the low to mid 60s.

Friday will be pretty similar to what we’ve seen over the past couple of days meaning highs heading into the mid 80s with clouds building and a chance of some scattered afternoon thunderstorms.

The pattern doesn’t change much for Saturday either with yet another chance of thunderstorms across the region with highs in the upper 80s.

The chance of rain doesn’t look quite as great on Sunday although there will still be a chance of a few rain showers with highs looking pretty warm as get up to about 90 degrees.

The weather pattern looks to quiet down a bit next week although a couple thunderstorm chances could still be with us.

I’ll be taking a look at that 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Larry Wentz
News Anchor Larry Wentz Returns Home to KTIV News 4
An apartment building that partially collapsed two days earlier can be seen Tuesday, May 30,...
Amputation frees woman from collapsed Iowa building debris
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
Traffic was affected Thursday afternoon by a vehicle rollover on I-29 northbound.
Rollover slows down traffic on I-29 northbound for over 30 minutes
Northwest Iowa pursuit reaches speeds of 110 mph

Latest News

Nick Forecast 6-1
Warm days & scattered showers take us into the weekend
Nick Forecast 6-1
Warm days & scattered showers take us into the weekend
Future Track
Hit and miss thunderstorm chances to continue for a few more days
Future Track
Hit and miss thunderstorm chances to continue for a few more days