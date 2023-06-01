Remsen St. Mary’s, Woodbury Central cruise to Wednesday wins

By Morgan Jones
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 11:31 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - SB

Estherville LC 18 Cherokee 0 F

Cherokee 0 Estherville LC 14 F

Woodbury Central 19 Lawton-Bronson 2 F

Newell-Fonda 3 Manson-NW Web 0 F

Akron-Westfield 5 Unity Christian 4 F

Delete gameEdit notes MVAO-COU 15 Whiting 0 F

BB

MVAO/COU 17 Siouxland Christian 2 F

Estherville LC 9 Cherokee 6 F

Woodbury Central 14 Lawton-Bronson 0 F

West Sioux 1 Remsen St. Mary’s 11 F

Spencer 7 Storm Lake 6 F

MLB

Colorado 0 Arizona 6 F

Cleveland 12 Baltimore 8 F

Cincinnati 5 Boston 4 F

Tampa Bay 4 Chicago Cubs 3 F

LA Angels 12 Chicago WSox 5 F

Texas 2 Detroit 3 F

Minnesota 8 Houston 2 F

Washington 10 LOS 6 F

San Diego 1 Miami 2 F

Philadelphia 1 NY Mets 4 F

Atlanta 4 Oakland 2 F

Pittsburgh 9 San Francisco 4 F

NY Yankees 0 Seattle 1 F/10

Milwaukee 4 Toronto 2 F

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

