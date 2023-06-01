Small town, big renovations: Oto, IA revitalizing through its park

OTO, Iowa (KTIV) - Oto, Iowa is Woodbury County’s smallest city. It has faced some tough times with the loss of its post office and slow population decline.

But the community is doing its best to reclaim its charm, starting with the city park. We first told you about the city’s plans in March. It was half construction project, half community gathering as the sounds of pounding dirt and cutting wood floated through Oto on Thursday.

The city of roughly 75 hasn’t had a major renovation in a while, but thanks to Oto Days Committee organizers, changes are underway.

“I think it’ll just be nice for people, families, kids to come to either side of the bar over there for games over here for shade and bring a grill, come get a bottle of water and come and hang out with families,” said Terri Lunnon, who also owns the Oto Pub and Grub next door.

When finished, the new park will have a paved walkway, a pedestrian bridge, a new grill, working bathrooms and new potted plants.

At first, the city reached out to Home Depot just asking for any discount they could give on all the materials and products it was going to take to finish this project. But in the end, they received so much more.

“Team Depot is a volunteer-led force, that they are all here on their day off volunteering their time, to help the city of Oto,” said Becky Walker, an assistant store manager at the Sioux City Home Depot.

In all, the Home Depot store contributed nine volunteers, Other community members turned up bringing large equipment, laying stones and planting flowers.

When finished, the project will cost about $12,000, much of it through donations and grants. Organizers hope to have the park mostly renovated before “Oto Days,” which starts June 16 and continues on the 17.

