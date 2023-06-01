Warm days & scattered showers take us into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday! We’re expecting a pretty similar day to what we saw on Wednesday this Thursday. It’ll be partly cloudy and warm for much of the day, with highs peaking in the upper 80s. However, there is the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to make their way through the viewing area, particularly in the afternoon. It’ll also be a bit breezy, with winds coming from the south-southeast at 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 20 mph.

We could see a lingering shower into the evening, but most of the rain will have cleared out by the time we get to Thursday night. It’ll be mostly cloudy, with lows dipping into the mid-60s in much of Siouxland. We’ll also continue to see that south-southeasterly wind blowing at around 10 mph, with gusts hitting 20 mph.

Most of that cloud cover will have cleared up by Friday morning, making way for a mostly sunny day with highs once again in the upper 80s. There’s also once again the chance of some scattered showers to make their way into the viewing area in the afternoon. The wind will still be coming in from the south-southeast, now at around 10-15 mph with gusts reaching 20 mph.

Some clouds will likely roll in by the time we get to the evening, setting us up for a partly cloudy Friday night with lows in the mid-60s. We’ll also likely continue to see some of those scattered showers and thunderstorms linger into the overnight hours. The winds will now be coming from the east-southeast, and they’ll likely have calmed down to around 5-10 mph.

It’s more of the same on Saturday, with a mostly sunny day with highs in the high 80s, but with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. The wind will continue to be calm out of the east-southeast, at around 5-10 mph.

We’ll cool things down to the mid-60s Saturday night with partly cloudy skies. We’ll also likely continue to see some of those scattered showers and thunderstorms lingering around. After that, we have one more day where we could see some showers on Sunday, but from then on, it’s looking clear, sunny and hot. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details & updates!

