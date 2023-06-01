Work continues on Chris Larsen Park; expected to look good for RAGBRAI

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - With RAGBRAI just about a month away, a lot of attention will be on the new addition to Sioux City’s Chris Larsen Park when bikers dip their tires in the Missouri River. However, the official grand opening has already been pushed back, and many residents wonder what the state of the park will be by the time of the event.

The grand opening of the new addition at the Sioux City Riverfront’s Chris Larsen Park has been pushed back from its scheduled date of June 2, and there hasn’t been a new date set. Construction on the project has already been in the works for three years. However, parks and recreation officials say it will be unveiled soon, and that the park will look good in time for RAGBRAI.

“We’re going to be pretty close by the time RAGBRAI rolls around,” said Matt Salvatore, Parks & Recreation Director for the City of Sioux City. “It’s essentially going to be open for RAGBRAI, we just won’t have our official grand opening. We’ll have our restroom facilities open, our splash pad. Not sure if the dog park will quite be open, but the park itself will be open and ready for use for RAGBRAI.”

Salvatore said one of the most popular questions has been the status of the dog park, and while it may not be open in time for RAGBRAI, it should be ready shortly after.

“Our dog park is really close, we just got to get more water on it,” said Salvatore. “Let that vegetation get established so we can unlock the gates so people can start using that.”

Vegetation has been the main focus for park workers, and Salvatore said over the next couple of weeks they’ll be doing a lot of reseeding, laying sod and watering.

“We got to get a little more of that established before we can open it up for the public,” said Salvatore.

While the new addition at Chris Larsen Park hasn’t officially held its grand opening yet, it’s still gotten a lot of traffic from locals, and that traffic has actually made it more difficult for workers to add the finishing touches.

“It’s kind of a victim of its own success because of how popular it is,” said Salvatore. “People are using it a lot, and all the added traffic has created some congestion when we’re trying to get things done. We’re trying to implement the final touches in a safe manner for the public.”

Salvatore said the weather, with prolonged stretches of rain and dryness, has also hindered their progress. However, he said he’s excited about the impact the park will have once it’s eventually complete.

“I think there’s already been an instant impact, and once we make that official announcement, I think people are going to be very impressed and this is going to be a community space that people frequent on a very regular basis,” said Salvatore.

City leaders are confident the grand opening will take place sometime this year.

