Century-old fountain in Sioux City has found its home

The public who attended the dedication gathering around the fountain once it was turned on
The public who attended the dedication gathering around the fountain once it was turned on(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A historic Sioux City water fountain that has moved many times, has now officially found its home.

The fountain was originally donated in 1911 but on Friday it was dedicated as the Byron Brower Fountain.

Friday’s dedication was in honor of Brower and his work dedicated to better the Sioux City community. Some of those projects would include the War Eagle Monument and Sioux City Art Center.

Brower passed away in 2016 but this dedication was a special moment for his family.

”We’re just lucky to have the community here and the people, we’re lucky to have someone like that, and I’m glad this fountain is here to carry his memory on. I believe he’s smiling down on us right now; it means the world to me and my family that this is here and dedicated to him,” said Joseph Cheever, the grandson of Byron Brower.

His family can see resemblances to the kind of man Brower was and what this fountain means to the community.

”The fountain itself is sturdy, he was a strong stoic man and I see that in the fountain. I just think that when people see it I hope they stop and reflect and see not only the fountain’s history to the city but also the name’s sake of it,” said Cheever.

After the dedication, the fountain was turned on for public viewing. Friday’s dedication was put on by Sioux City Parks and Rec Department.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym
Management contract for climbing wall at Long Lines ends on June 30
Sioux City's RABGRAI logo and slogan.
Full lineup for Sioux City RAGBRAI concerts announced
Raymond Rogers
Man accused of Sgt Bluff murder returned to Woodbury County
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply

Latest News

Jose Gutierrez receiving his award from Sgt. Tom Gill of the SCPD
Group of Sioux City boys receive “Sioux City Appreciation Award” for heroic actions in July 2022
Plane crash near Kearney on Friday.
No survivor in plane crash near Kearney
Food Truck Fridays run each Friday now until Friday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays kicks off in Downtown Sioux City
More than 9,900 Iowa students have already applied for state’s new Education Savings Account program