Century-old fountain in Sioux City has found its home

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A historic Sioux City water fountain that has moved many times, has now officially found its home.

The fountain was originally donated in 1911 but on Friday it was dedicated as the Byron Brower Fountain.

Friday’s dedication was in honor of Brower and his work dedicated to better the Sioux City community. Some of those projects would include the War Eagle Monument and Sioux City Art Center.

Brower passed away in 2016 but this dedication was a special moment for his family.

”We’re just lucky to have the community here and the people, we’re lucky to have someone like that, and I’m glad this fountain is here to carry his memory on. I believe he’s smiling down on us right now; it means the world to me and my family that this is here and dedicated to him,” said Joseph Cheever, the grandson of Byron Brower.

His family can see resemblances to the kind of man Brower was and what this fountain means to the community.

”The fountain itself is sturdy, he was a strong stoic man and I see that in the fountain. I just think that when people see it I hope they stop and reflect and see not only the fountain’s history to the city but also the name’s sake of it,” said Cheever.

After the dedication, the fountain was turned on for public viewing. Friday’s dedication was put on by Sioux City Parks and Rec Department.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.