Food Truck Fridays kicks off in Downtown Sioux City

Food Truck Fridays run each Friday now until Friday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Food Truck Fridays run each Friday now until Friday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.(KTIV)
By Taylor Deckert
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the official start of summer in Siouxland.

Food Truck Fridays kicked off Friday morning in Downtown Sioux City.

Nearly a dozen food trucks lined up along Pearl Street Park, on the corner of Pearl Street and 7th Street.

Customers not only enjoy the variety of food, but employees of the trucks say they love being in the community.

“The food is amazing, all these different options, you can see all the options we have in the area and I feel like compared to years ago, there are way more food trucks than there have been. it gets busy, and it gets crazy over here, but it is fun. It goes by fast, and it’s nice seeing everyone in the community come out here,” said Daga’s on Wheels employee Mason Evert.

Food Trucks have become so popular that Daga’s on Broadway is closing its brick-and-mortar restaurant in Dakota City for the summer to put a focus on staffing and being out in the community in its two food trucks -- Daga’s on Wheels.

Food Truck Fridays run each Friday now until Friday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can learn more about the event here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym
Management contract for climbing wall at Long Lines ends on June 30
Raymond Rogers
Man accused of Sgt Bluff murder returned to Woodbury County
Sioux City's RABGRAI logo and slogan.
Full lineup for Sioux City RAGBRAI concerts announced
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply

Latest News

FILE - Horses and their jockeys race at Atokad Park.
Live horse racing coming to South Sioux City this weekend
Nick Forecast 6-2
Nick Forecast 6-2
Siouxland Pride Alliance kick off ‘Pride Month’ with 2nd annual parade
Western Christian story video