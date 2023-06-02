Food Truck Fridays kicks off in Downtown Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s the official start of summer in Siouxland.

Food Truck Fridays kicked off Friday morning in Downtown Sioux City.

Nearly a dozen food trucks lined up along Pearl Street Park, on the corner of Pearl Street and 7th Street.

Customers not only enjoy the variety of food, but employees of the trucks say they love being in the community.

“The food is amazing, all these different options, you can see all the options we have in the area and I feel like compared to years ago, there are way more food trucks than there have been. it gets busy, and it gets crazy over here, but it is fun. It goes by fast, and it’s nice seeing everyone in the community come out here,” said Daga’s on Wheels employee Mason Evert.

Food Trucks have become so popular that Daga’s on Broadway is closing its brick-and-mortar restaurant in Dakota City for the summer to put a focus on staffing and being out in the community in its two food trucks -- Daga’s on Wheels.

Food Truck Fridays run each Friday now until Friday, Aug. 25 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. You can learn more about the event here.

