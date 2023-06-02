Group of Sioux City boys receive “Sioux City Appreciation Award” for heroic actions in July 2022

Jose Gutierrez receiving his award from Sgt. Tom Gill of the SCPD(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -In July of 2022, 4 high school boys were out conditioning for cross country and witnessed an accident.

Without any hesitation these young men sprang into action to save a woman’s life.

They all would receive the Sioux City Appreciation Award for stepping into action after witnessing the accident.

”She ran into a brick wall and so the car was kind of tilting off to the side and we help hold it up while we pulled the lady out so she wouldn’t get hit by the car and then the police came over and helped out with the rest,” said Jose Gutierrez, a recipient of the Sioux City Appreciation Award.

Sgt. Tom Gill from the Sioux City Police Department is proud of how these young men responded to a crisis unfolding in front of their eyes.

”They recognized that someone was in danger, they saw that she needed help, so they ran to it. I think it’s great, these young men should be commended, and Chief Rex Mueller also thought they should be commended so he presented them with this award,” said Sgt. Gill.

Jose wasn’t able to make the original award ceremony in May, when his friends received their awards.

