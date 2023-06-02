Heelan boys fall in final seconds of 2A semifinal game, end run at 14-3 overall

Bishop Heelan finishes their season at 14-3 in the Class 2A state semifinal.
Bishop Heelan finishes their season at 14-3 in the Class 2A state semifinal.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:49 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - The Bishop Heelan boys got their first state quarterfinal win since 2010 when they defeated Center Point-Urbana on Tuesday, and now they would look to keep their special run alive as they faced Gilbert in the semifinals.

Gilbert took a very early 1-0 lead in the first half, but the Crusaders kept knocking with opportunities.

Alejandro Gonzales tried to send it home on the penalty kick, but it’s a Gilbert save until Moises Camberos is there for the rebound that comes close but goes just over the top of the net.

Gilbert had the 1-nil lead at halftime, then came a two-hour delay due to weather.

But Heelan would come alive in the second half after the delay. Alejandro Suarez wins the foot race battle, then passes to Jesse Castillo who slides it in for the goal. The goal ties up the game making it 1-1 with 8:35 remaining in the second half.

With just seconds left in the game, the Tigers launch off the corner kick. All kinds of chaos goes down in front of the net causing the ball to bounce in off a Heelan player. It was an unreal finish as Gilbert takes the win 2-1 ending Heelan’s storybook run.

“Our guys fought, competed, and were resilient. And you know, they got here, they got a win for the first time, in what 13 years. And they’ve got a lot to be proud of,” said Pat Herbst, Bishop Heelan head coach.

It was their first trip to the semifinals since 2010, and the Crusaders hope to keep running it back for years to come as they end their year at 14-3 overall.

