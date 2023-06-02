Live horse racing coming to South Sioux City this weekend

FILE - Horses and their jockeys race at Atokad Park.
FILE - Horses and their jockeys race at Atokad Park.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Once again, Siouxlanders will be able to bet on the ponies because live horse racing is coming to the Atokad in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

This will be the eighth consecutive year sanctioned horse races will take place at the Atokad racetrack. The races are scheduled for Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Both Saturday and Sunday will host three races with four thoroughbreds per race each day. The post time for the first race each day is 2 p.m. and betting will be available for each race.

In addition to the races, organizers say there’ll be a variety of family-friendly entertainment each day starting at noon. The entertainment will include Corgi racing, pony rides, face painting, a bounce house, a photo booth and more.

Food from local vendors will also be available at the track.

To learn more about the event, click here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym
Long Lines Climbing Gym in Sioux City closing its doors at the end of June
Raymond Rogers
Man accused of Sgt Bluff murder returned to Woodbury County
Sioux City's RABGRAI logo and slogan.
Full lineup for Sioux City RAGBRAI concerts announced
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply

Latest News

Nick Forecast 6-2
Nick Forecast 6-2
Siouxland Pride Alliance kick off ‘Pride Month’ with 2nd annual parade
Western Christian story video
Pride Month
Siouxland Pride Alliance kick off ‘Pride Month’ with 2nd annual parade