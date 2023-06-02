Live horse racing coming to South Sioux City this weekend

SOUTH SIOUX CITY, Neb. (KTIV) - Once again, Siouxlanders will be able to bet on the ponies because live horse racing is coming to the Atokad in South Sioux City, Nebraska.

This will be the eighth consecutive year sanctioned horse races will take place at the Atokad racetrack. The races are scheduled for Saturday, June 3, and Sunday, June 4. Both Saturday and Sunday will host three races with four thoroughbreds per race each day. The post time for the first race each day is 2 p.m. and betting will be available for each race.

In addition to the races, organizers say there’ll be a variety of family-friendly entertainment each day starting at noon. The entertainment will include Corgi racing, pony rides, face painting, a bounce house, a photo booth and more.

Food from local vendors will also be available at the track.

