Man accused of killing another man with toilet tank lid

A man in North Carolina has been charged with first-degree murder after police said they believe he killed another man with a toilet tank lid. (Source: WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
According to the Gastonia Police Department, officers were called to a home at about 5:30 p.m. Thursday regarding an unconscious person bleeding from the head.

When officers arrived at the home, they said they found 26-year-old Brandon Patty unconscious inside the home with a head injury. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators arrested 57-year-old James Thomas Robinson, who lived in the home with Patty.

Police told WBTV that investigation revealed that Robinson struck Patty in the head with a toilet tank lid.

Robinson was taken to the Gaston County Jail. According to jail records, he is being held without bond.

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

