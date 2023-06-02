More storm chances heading into the weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather pattern hasn’t changed much over the past few days.

We start with dry conditions in the morning only to see scattered thunderstorms develop from the afternoon into the evening hours.

More of those storms have been going on Friday afternoon and a chance will continue Friday evening before most of those storms fall apart for Friday night when lows go into the low 60s.

Saturday gives us the same kind of weather meaning afternoon thunderstorms will become possible again with highs in the upper 80s and it will remain quite humid.

Sunday will start off quiet again, but again there could be a chance of a few thundershowers in the afternoon although maybe not quite as many storms as we’ve been seeing as of late as highs once again head into the upper 80s.

Monday is looking like a mostly dry day with just a small chance of a thunderstorm and highs near 90 degrees.

Another chance of a few storms could be with us again on Tuesday as well with highs in the mid 80s.

What kind of a weather pattern will we be looking at for the rest of next week?

