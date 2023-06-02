More storm chances heading into the weekend

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(KTIV)
By Ron Demers
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather pattern hasn’t changed much over the past few days.

We start with dry conditions in the morning only to see scattered thunderstorms develop from the afternoon into the evening hours.

More of those storms have been going on Friday afternoon and a chance will continue Friday evening before most of those storms fall apart for Friday night when lows go into the low 60s.

Saturday gives us the same kind of weather meaning afternoon thunderstorms will become possible again with highs in the upper 80s and it will remain quite humid.

Sunday will start off quiet again, but again there could be a chance of a few thundershowers in the afternoon although maybe not quite as many storms as we’ve been seeing as of late as highs once again head into the upper 80s.

Monday is looking like a mostly dry day with just a small chance of a thunderstorm and highs near 90 degrees.

Another chance of a few storms could be with us again on Tuesday as well with highs in the mid 80s.

What kind of a weather pattern will we be looking at for the rest of next week?

I’ll have the very latest on our 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym
Management contract for climbing wall at Long Lines ends on June 30
Sioux City's RABGRAI logo and slogan.
Full lineup for Sioux City RAGBRAI concerts announced
Raymond Rogers
Man accused of Sgt Bluff murder returned to Woodbury County
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply

Latest News

Nick Forecast 6-2
The summer-like temperatures and PM showers continue
Future Track
More storm chances before a weather pattern change
Future Track
More storm chances before a weather pattern change
Nick Forecast 6-1
Warm days & scattered showers take us into the weekend