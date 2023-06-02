No survivor in plane crash near Kearney

By KSNB Local4
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - The Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office says there’s no survivor following a small plane crash Friday morning.

The sheriff’s office is assisting in an aviation crash involving a Vans RV7 aircraft approximately 12 miles east of Kearney.

Around 9:12 a.m., a person notified the sheriff’s office of a plane crash south of the I-80 and east of Kearney.

First responders were able to locate the crash site in a field near the east end of the Bassway Strip State Wildlife Management Area. The preliminary investigation indicates there was no survivor. No other information can be officially confirmed at this time regarding the occupant of the aircraft.

The investigation is continuing with the assistance of the Kearney Police Department, NE Game & Parks Commission, Nebraska State Patrol, Gibbon Volunteer Fire Department, Buffalo County Attorney’s Office, FAA and NTSB.

NTSB will arrive on scene Saturday to investigate the crash. Once on scene, NTSB said investigators will begin the process of documenting the scene and examining the aircraft.

“Part of the investigation will be to request radar data, weather information, maintenance records and the pilot’s medical records,” and NTSB spokesperson said. “NTSB investigators will look at the human, machine and environment as the outline of the investigation.”

The preliminary report is expected to published 15 days after the accident.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

