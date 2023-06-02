Officials say to avoid contact with Plymouth County creek after manure discharge

(MGN)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HINTON, Iowa (KTIV) - A portion of Perry Creek in Plymouth County, Iowa should be avoided for the time being, according to state officials.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says downstream users of Perry Creek west of Hinton should avoid making contact with the water because of a manure discharge from a 3,000-head cattle facility. Officials stress the water should not be used for recreation or for livestock.

The Iowa DNR says the feedlot owner, Rick Hansen, was land applying effluent from his manure storage structure when runoff traveled through his field and into the Plymouth County creek. An unknown amount of liquid cattle manure did enter the creek.

A fish kill is unknown at this time as the Iowa DNR investigates the impacts on fish and stream life.

