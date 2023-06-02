Siouxland Pride Alliance kick off ‘Pride Month’ with 2nd annual parade

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Siouxlanders gathered together Thursday night to showcase their pride.

Siouxland Pride Alliance hosted its 2nd ‘Pride Parade’ to kick off Pride Month. Flags, balloons, beads, and plenty of parade-goers filled 4th Street.

This year’s grand marshal was Teyla Lee... daughter of the late activist Flora Lee.

Event organizers say every year their events continue to grow and grow, including this year’s parade. In its second year, they have already expanded to travel from the Long Lines Center up to 4th Street all the way down to 4th and Iowa Street.

One organizer shared just how important it is to have an event like this in Sioux City.

“Many people just don’t realize how many LGBTQ people and their allies are in Sioux City. There are a lot of people who are friends of or are related to the members of the LGBTQ+ and it’s important to stand up for ourselves, and to have our allies stand up for us and let the community know that we’re here, we’ve always been here, and we are still here,” said Karen Mackey, Co-Founder of Siouxland Pride Alliance.

Siouxland Pride Alliance’s celebrations continue on Saturday with the ‘Pride Festival’.

That event will take place from 11-4 at 4th and Nebraska Streets.

