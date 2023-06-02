Storm Lake, IA residents asked to conserve water

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Storm Lake, Iowa has declared a level two voluntary water conservation emergency in response to hot, dry conditions.

Storm Lake residents are asked to follow these measures:

Minimize vehicle washing and power washing.

No watering between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or during rainy or windy conditions.

Permits will be required to fill outdoor swimming pools.

City officials hope voluntary cooperation will help to supply water for everyone while maintaining the necessary reserve for fire suppression.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.