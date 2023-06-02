Storm Lake, IA residents asked to conserve water

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - The City of Storm Lake, Iowa has declared a level two voluntary water conservation emergency in response to hot, dry conditions.

Storm Lake residents are asked to follow these measures:

  • Minimize vehicle washing and power washing.
  • No watering between the hours of 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. or during rainy or windy conditions.
  • Permits will be required to fill outdoor swimming pools.

City officials hope voluntary cooperation will help to supply water for everyone while maintaining the necessary reserve for fire suppression.

