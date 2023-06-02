The summer-like temperatures and PM showers continue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday everyone! We’re in for more of the same this Friday, with warm, summer-like temperatures and the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms to make their way through the viewing area. This Friday is expected to be partly cloudy and hot, with highs in the upper 80s across Siouxland. However, we could once again see scattered showers and thunderstorms make their way into the region in the afternoon hours and stick around until the evening. We’ll also see a 10-20 mph southerly wind blowing across the viewing area.

We could see a shower or 2 linger into the evening, but for the most part the night will be partly cloudy with lows in the mid-60s for much of the viewing area. We’ll also likely see the wind calm down a bit to just 5-10 mph from the southeast.

Another similar day is in store on Saturday, where we’ll see mostly sunny skies with highs in the high 80s. However, there’s once again the possibility of scattered showers and thunderstorms to enter the viewing area in the afternoon and stick around into the evening. The winds will stay calm though, continuing to blow at around 5-10 mph from the southeast.

Saturday night once the showers subside, we’ll once again see partly cloudy skies and temperatures dropping into the mid 60s across Siouxland. We’ll also see a calm wind coming in from the east at around 5-10 mph.

If you thought the forecast would change by the time we got to Sunday, think again! We’re once again projecting a hot day with the chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. The only difference Sunday is that skies are expected to be mostly sunny, and we could see our highs reach the low-90s. We’ll also continue to see the winds blowing pretty calmly, at around 5-10 mph from the east-southeast.

Sunday night is shaping up to be mostly clear and dry, with lows in the mid-60s across the viewing area. After that, we’ll leave the rain behind for the most part and welcome in some warm, sunny days, although we could see a few more showers pop up on Tuesday. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for more details and updates!

