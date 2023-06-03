Bishop Heelan girls win Class 1A soccer championship

The Bishop Heelan girls bring home their second state title in program history with a 2-0 win...
The Bishop Heelan girls bring home their second state title in program history with a 2-0 win over Gilbert.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:56 PM CDT
(KTIV) - For the second time in program history, the Bishop Heelan girls soccer team has won the Class 1A championship.

The Bishop Heelan Crusaders came out strong in the first half of the championship game against Gilbert with them getting a goal in the first few minutes. But the score stayed 1 - 0 all the way into the second half of the game. Then 15 minutes into the second half the Crusaders would extend their lead with another goal. The score would stay Crusaders 2 - 0 for the rest of the half, giving Heelan the championship win.

Both points from the Crusaders were made by Trelyn White, who has led her team in goals this season.

The Crusaders, with a 14 - 3 record this season, came into the championship game after winning in the quarterfinals against Nevada 1 - 0 before going up against 11-time state champions Davenport Assumption in the semifinals and coming out with a 4 - 1 victory. Gilbert’s overall record was 14-5 going into the championship game.

This was the Crusaders’ fifth straight trip to the tournament, falling short each time. They won their first Class 1A title back in 2015.

KTIV SportsFource will have a recap and highlights of today’s game tonight on News 4.

