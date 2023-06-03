Craig Iowa holds its 4th annual Power of the Past event

CRAIG, Iowa (KTIV) - The town of Craig Iowa is holding its 4th annual Power of the Past event June 2nd through the 4th, and it features a mix of things to entertain people of all ages.

Among the attractions drawing people to the small Plymouth County community are the Tractor and Equipment Parade, plus some performances of gospel music.

All in all, organizers say they’re looking to give visitors a way to get out and have some fun.

“It’s been pretty good. We started with Covid and thought it would be a good year cause everything was shut down and we have people coming from Wisconsin, Illinois, all over people just come and enjoy and have fun,” said Owner of FlyWheel-Supply.com Ashley Northway.

This event is free to the public.

You can find the schedule for this weekend you can visit here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.