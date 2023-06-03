Farm group, congressional delegation cheer challenge of Mexican ban on GMO corn

(WILX)
By Paul Hammel
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:53 PM CDT|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (Nebraska Examiner) - The state’s largest farm organization, as well as members of Nebraska’s congressional delegation, are cheering actions taken by the Biden administration to challenge Mexico’s ban on genetically modified white corn.

On Friday, U.S. trade representatives announced that the United States has requested dispute settlement consultations with Mexico over that country’s proposed ban on GMO corn.

Mexico is Nebraska’s largest corn trading partner, according to the Farm Bureau.

The impending ban, modified in February, impacts GMO corn used for dough or tortillas, but farmers are concerned the ban might extend to corn used for feed and commercial use — the bulk of corn exports.

“As a leading producer of white corn, Nebraska farmers are at great risk if Mexico’s planned ban on bioengineered white corn and glyphosate is allowed to proceed in 2024,” said Mark McHargue, Farm Bureau president.

The challenge is being made under the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Neb., and U.S. Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb., were among delegation members on Friday supporting the administration’s action.

“This is yet another important step towards preventing Mexico’s flagrant violation of USMCA,” Fischer said in a statement. “We should use every tool at our disposal to stop this unscientific and economically damaging ban.”

Reuters has reported that Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has said GM seeds can contaminate Mexico’s age-old native varieties and has questioned their impact on human health.

Nebraska Examiner is part of States Newsroom, a network of news bureaus supported by grants and a coalition of donors as a 501c(3) public charity. Nebraska Examiner maintains editorial independence. Contact Editor Cate Folsom for questions: info@nebraskaexaminer.com. Follow Nebraska Examiner on Facebook and Twitter.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson to lay off 262 South Dakota employees
The public who attended the dedication gathering around the fountain once it was turned on
Century-old fountain in Sioux City has found its home
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park
Jose Gutierrez receiving his award from Sgt. Tom Gill of the SCPD
Group of Sioux City boys receive ‘Sioux City Appreciation Award’ for saving woman’s life
Accident near NPPD substation causes power outage
Some Dakota County residents without power after an accident near substation

Latest News

Accident near NPPD substation causes power outage
Some Dakota County residents without power after an accident near substation
Iowa Democrats approve mail in caucus plan
Iowa Democrats approve mail in caucus plan
WESTERN CHRISTIAN AND BISHOP HEELAN TAKE HOME TITLES
Festival attendee's enjoying food from restaurants that participated in the event
Food Bank of Siouxland hosts first ever Siouxland Food Festival