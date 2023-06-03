Food Bank of Siouxland hosts first ever Siouxland Food Festival

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Food Bank of Siouxland hosted the first ever Siouxland Food Festival at the Seaboard Triumph Foods Expo Center in Sioux City.

The Festival came together after the Food Bank brainstormed some ideas to give back to the community.

Today many Siouxland area restaurants and food trucks came out to help bring food to those who attended the event.

With admission people received 3 separate vouchers equaling 1 entree and 2 sides.

”We thought what a great way to give back to the people that give to our cause, local restaurants, grocery stores. By showcasing them and sharing their wonderful talents in a way that continued our mission,” said Valerie Petersen, the associative executive director for the Food Bank of Siouxland.

The cost of entry for General Admission was $30. The event also had VIP tickets for $50 that granted early access to the festival and a some more food.

The festival raised funds for Food Bank of Siouxland to help feed the hungry in Siouxland.

It was also a chance for the public to join in and lend a helping hand while being able to enjoy some of their favorite Siouxland food.

The Food Bank of Siouxland knows that without the support of the community they wouldn’t be able to live out their mission to feed the hungry in Siouxland.

”Everything we do is community powered, we couldn’t do any of our job by ourselves and so to be able to come back and say we have these people that really help us complete our mission, it’s just a good feeling,” said Petersen.

Sneaky’s Chicken from Sioux City was at the festival sharing their food with those who attended the event.

The festival was a great way for them to have a hand in helping feed the hungry.

”There’s such an issue with the homeless and not having food and people not having enough to afford groceries, so it’s nice that us who are doing a little bit better can help out and give back to the community so that these people do have a meal at the end of the day,” said Danielle Wulf, a caterer for Sneaky’s Chicken.

Wulf said that it’s huge to have events like this to support those who may be going through hard times and the Food Bank of Siouxland feels the same way. The Food Bank plans to make the Siouxland Food Festival an annual event.

