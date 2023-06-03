More rain chances the next few days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Showers and thunderstorms began to pop up in the afternoon hours today as temperatures picked up.

We will still see some showers and thunderstorms lingering into the evening hours, then it will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Another chance for afternoon thunderstorms comes tomorrow. Otherwise, we will have partly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 80s.

Sunday night, showers and thunderstorms will trail off, then skies will be partly cloudy. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Monday will bring us another chance for isolated thundershowers, otherwise we will see lots of sunshine during the morning hours. Highs will be around 90.

Showers could linger into the evening hours Monday. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy with the potential for isolated thundershowers once again. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Tuesday night looks to remain dry with partly cloudy skies overhead and lows around 60.

We finally seem to catch a break Wednesday, with partly cloudy skies to remain overhead much of the with a bit of clearing later on. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Sunshine will make it’s return Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

Are more shower chances possible towards next weekend or will we stay dry? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 6 and 10.

